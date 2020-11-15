Nigerian businessman and former Presidential candidate of the Peoples Trust (PT) in the 2019 general elections, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has paid tribute to former Ghana President Jerry Rawlings and former Governor of old Kaduna, Alhaji Abdulkadir Bàlàrabe Musa, who he described as great sons of Africa.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Hassan Ibrahim, Olawepo-Hashim recalled while he was on exile in Ghana in 1989,late Rawlings was a good host who provided him with shelter.

He said: “I pay my tribute to two great sons of Africa who passed away in the last two days – Flt Lt John Jerry Rawlings ( rtd) former President of the Republic of Ghana and Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa ,former Governor of old Kaduna State .”

“Both were distinguished in their love for Africa’s development and their belief and hope for positive change in Africa.”

“I was a personal beneficiary of President’s Rawlings kindness and solidarity with the African course. in 1989.President Rawlings provided accommodation and protection for hundreds of African Youth and students, fleeing persecution from their home governments in decent state guest houses through the office of the All African Students Union(AASU).”

“AASU enjoyed diplomatic status in Ghana under his gpvernment .Africa has lost a good man.”

On the former Kaduna Governor, he said: “Bàlàrabe was a political icon and champion of ordinary Nigerians including the elite who truly desired a corruption free Nigeria.”

“As the first democratically elected governor of Kaduna state, late Bàlàrabe Musa was quick in changing the fortunes of his dear state and had within a short span, achieved a developmental stride in old Kaduna state which was unprecedented.”

“Bàlàrabe would be remembered for his fearless approach to issues of governance and his constant remarks against under the table deals which had made politicians at all levels to tread with caution.”

“Nigeria has,indeed lost a statesman.”