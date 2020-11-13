Olushola Victor

AT every opportunity, Oloori Sekinat Elegushi always tries to meet the needs of her kingdom, Ikate-Elegushi, in Lagos.

Even though the stylish wife of Oba Saheed Elegushi shunned a big celebration for her birthday on Tuesday, November 10, she still remembered to extend a kind gesture to her people.

Through her foundation, the Quality and Selfless Empowerment (QSE) Foundation, health screening for ailments such as malaria, blood sugar and blood pressure were extended to over 200 persons. Medical professionals from the Preach Health Foundation were also on ground to provide advice and medication.

Later in the day, there was light refreshment for the family and close friends at her event centre, The Monarch. The queen was quoted saying this year had been a significant one with so many challenges, which fueled her decision to have a low-key celebration.

Meanwhile, Oba Elegushi also showered best wishes on his wife thanking her for being a great wife.

He wrote on Instagram: “Great is God’s faithfulness; because they are new every morning”. My dear wife, I celebrate you today, like I do every day. And on this special day of your birthday anniversary, I want to wish you the most beautiful things life has got to offer. I wish you more happiness and fulfilment as you continue to radiate in Allah’s blessings. Thank you for being a wonderful wife and dotting mother. Have the best birthday ever. I love you.”