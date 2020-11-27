Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has condemned the killing of Olufon of Ifon, Oba Adegoke Adeusi, calling on security agency to fish out the perpetrators.

Oluwo in a statement by his spokesperson, Alli Ibrahim on Friday, described the incident as sacrilegious as he called for proper investigation into the dastard act with a view to revealing the identities of the murderers and bring them to justice.

He said the killing of a Yoruba monarch constitute a threat which must be nipped in the bud before it degenerates into security threat, hence, security agency must work hard to reveal the identity of the perpetrators.

Oluwo described Olufon as an asset to traditional institution, saying both traditional and police investigations should be deployed to serve justice to the culprits.

It reads: “The killing of Olufon of Ifon, Oba Adegoke Adeusi, was an abomination. Monarchs are mortal but cold murder of a king is sacrilegious. The perpetrators are enemies of Yoruba tradition and culture. I’ve no doubt that the spirit of revered crowns in Yorubaland will expose them”

“While I commiserate with the immediate family of the deceased and the entire traditional institution, I want to charge the Nigerian Police to constitute an high powered investigation into revealing the identities of the perpetrators.

“The late Olufon of Ifon in Ondo State, HRM Oba Adegoke Adeusi, was an asset to traditional institution. His vacuum would be felt. As such, those who killed him should be revealed by whatever means to serve as deterrent to others”

Vanguard News Nigeria