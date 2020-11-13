Olushola Victor

JUST like yesterday, Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, marked his five years on the throne during the week.

Oba Akanbi was announced as the 16th Oluwo in 2016, becoming a successor to Oba Ashiru Tadese, who died in 2012.

Although his reign has been marked by some controversies, among them the messy fight with his Jamaican wife and his alleged punching of the Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Oba Sikirulahi Akinropo, over a land dispute, the kingdom has grown under his watch as well.

Oluwu’s palace became a carnival of sorts as drummers and traditional singers flooded the place to celebrate the king. Food and drinks were made available for visitors.

In celebration mood, the Oba said he could look back at the past five years of his reign and be bold, proud and confident to say he did not fail his people.

He said: “My subjects are making progress, they are really proud of me and they are happy people. With my time on the throne, things are fast changing for the better, my subjects are not suffering and the best part of it is that they do have great hope for the future. This is what gives me joy.”

The Iwo people are said to have originally belonged to Ile-Ife from where they migrated sometime in the 14th century. The earliest settlement was founded by Adekola Telu, son of the 16th Ooni of Ife. The present city of Iwo was founded in the 16th or 17th century.