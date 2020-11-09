By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, on Sunday urged Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and House of Assembly Speaker Timothy Owoeye to enact a law that would recommend stringent punishment for anybody involved in land grabbing.

He noted that the spate of land grabbing should be legislatively addressed to protect heritage landed assets of the masses.

In a statement by the monarch, he appealed to the government to act fast on land grabbing.

Oba Akanbi said: “I appeal to Governor Oyetola to make a law that will recommend punishment for land grabbers. The reports of land grabbing in the state are disturbing and call for legislative and judicial attention from the government.”