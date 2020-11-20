Omah Lay

23-year-old Nigerian singer Omah Lay took Nigerians by surprise following the success of his song “Bad Influence” which catapulted him into stardom.

When 2020 started, the youngster was just another Port Harcourt boy trying to make headway in life but fast forward months later and he is a fan favorite to many music lovers.

Taking a sober walk down memory lane, the singer reflected on how his journey towards success has taken a speed bump.

He took to Twitter to write:

“This time last year I was holed up in my tiny room singing my guts out, not knowing if people would ever hear or even appreciate these songs. “Fast forward a few months later, those songs came together to become an EP titled ‘Get Layd’ and that shit changed my life!!! “I see myself everywhere, hear myself everywhere, feels great! Everything I ever wished for.”

He added:

“But with it went the simple things of life, I miss being Stanley!!! Got me asking myself sometimes WHAT HAVE WE DONE???!!! Don’t mind me, this shit is still new to me.”

Omah Lay recently released an EP, “What Have We Done,” his second EP in eight months. The first Get Layd earned him all the attention he is currently getting.

“What Have We Done” becomes his first body of work under Warner Music Group to which he recently signed.

Back in May, the new kid on the block wrote a letter to star power. In that letter, there are only four simple words, ‘I’m coming for you.’