Our Reporter

SENATE Deputy President Ovie Omo-Agege, House of Representatives Chief Whip Mohammed Mungonu, and Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Niger Delta, Hon. Henry Nwawuba, are among members of the national assembly and other dignitaries scheduled to parley with host communities of the Niger Delta on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

The event is a hostcom colloquium conceived and organized by OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative to achieve the objective of harnessing stakeholder positions on the host community provisions of the PIB.

Oke Epia, Executive Director of OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative, said the colloquium is being convened for stakeholders in the Niger Delta to examine and make submissions on the bill that would be forwarded to the legislature.

The colloquium is billed to hold on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Owerri, Imo State.

Speakers billed to elaborate on the bill and the issues are Engr. Joe Nwakwue and Prof. Wunmi Iledare, both renowned petroleum industry experts of global repute; as well as Dr. Otive Igbuzor, acclaimed development expert and Founding Executive Director, Centre LSD.