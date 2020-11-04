World News On Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions,’ Intimacy Is a Topic and an Aesthetic By Lindsay Zoladz 21 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 5 The singer continues to make the mainstream pop album a looser, weirder and more conversational space on her sixth LP. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments