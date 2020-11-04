Osagie Otabor, Akure

Former governorship aspirants and the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State have vowed to sustain the unity that gave the party overwhelming victory in the October 10 governorship election.

They said the unity currently being enjoyed would make the party stronger for future elections.

The Ondo APC leaders who spoke in Akure when they visited Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu pledged to continue to support his administration for the benefit of the people of the state.

Ambassador Olusola Iji in his remark said the former governorship aspirants were happy to share in the victory of Governor Akeredolu.

Iji who thanked Governor Akeredolu for providing leadership which led to the unity in the party condemned the destruction of public and private assets during the #ENDSARS protests in the state.

Chief Olusola Oke assured Governor Akeredolu that leaders of the party would stand firmly with him and ensured that the victory is translated into the benefits of the people.

Oke said the unity within the ranks of Ondo APC would be sustained and Governor Akeredolu for laying the foundation to take the state from a civil service society to an industrialized state.

”Given the state of our economy, it’s unacceptable for anyone to have destroyed assets. While empathizing with the government and people of the state, we condemned this in strong terms.

”We were told that our victory is being challenged, we see it as our collective victory. We will not watch anyone turn around the fortune of the people. The people of Ondo state need you for another four years.”

Governor Akeredolu thanked the APC leaders for their show of solidarity, and support which he said led to the victory at the governorship election.

Akeredolu described the wanton destruction that trailed the #ENDSARS protest as worrisome.

Other leaders present were Hon. D.I Kekemeke, Prince Jimi Odimayo, Chief Olayide Adelami and Hon. Akinsehinwa Apata.