Given the upsurge in the number of infected persons with COVID-19 in Ondo State, the state’s House of Assembly has taken measures to prevent its members from contracting the virus

The House on Monday disinfected the various sections of the assembly as the nation enters its second wave of the pandemic.

Within the last ten days, seven persons had tested positive for the virus in the state.

One person has also lost his life on account of the disease within the same period.

As of Monday, November 23, Ondo State records 1727 confirmed cases of the disease, 40 persons have died so far, 1585 persons have been treated while 102 are still being treated since the outbreak of the disease in Nigeria.

Between November 1 and November 10, the state recorded 33 infections with two deaths to signal a new wave of attacks by the virus.

Speaking on the measures taken by the assembly, House’s spokesperson, Olugbenga Omole, said all crucial areas within the complex including the “hallowed chamber,” library, mechanic workshop, fuel dump and offices were fumigated.

He said the exercise was also meant to safeguard the assembly complex from reptiles and create a conducive environment for legislative activities.

Mr Omole said the house would soon begin to attend to crucial issues of public interest, hence the need to prepare the ground for a hitch-free session.

He noted that because of the importance attached to the exercise, the entire complex was under lock to give room for thorough fumigation.

“Monday was chosen for the fumigation because legislative business is always at its lowest ebb on Mondays.”

Mr Omole maintained that the exercise, being a periodic one, was meant to protect and guarantee the health of members and staff of the House.

The Ondo State Government had earlier drawn the attention of schools to the second wave of the disease, warning them to adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety protocols in order to prevent students and teachers from being infected.