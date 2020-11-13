Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Worried by the high rate of criminalities, the Ondo state government has banned vehicles with unauthorized use of tinted glasses and commercial motorcycles operators popularly known as Okada.

The spike in crime rate such as kidnappings, killings and robberies across the state have been giving the people sleepless nights in recent times.

A statement by his information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo in Akure said the directives became imperative as the state experienced an unimaginable upsurge in robbery, kidnapping and murder case a few days ago.

Ojogo said that commercial motorcycle operators are to operate within the hours of 6 am and 6 pm noting that any operators found culpable shall have his motorcycle impounded.

He also added that vehicles with tainted glasses without a duly certified permit issued by a relevant security agency shall be impounded.

The statement reads that ” The Ondo State Government has noted with concern, the worrisome spike in crime rate across the State. In particular, security reports at the disposal of Government are considered signs deserving of serious attention.

“Specifically, the last week witnessed an unimaginable upsurge in robbery, kidnapping and in some cases, murder. This is no doubt, condemnable.

“Government, therefore, urges all security agencies to come out and confront this abhorrent development. Every necessary support in terms of both human and logistics aids shall be provided to ensure the safety of residents within the State.

“As a Government, one major responsibility is the provision of security as well as protection of lives and property. In this regard, measures aimed at achieving such goals are the least Government can enunciate.

“Consequently, the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN has directed with immediate effect “That all commercial motorcycle operators, otherwise known as Okada, are to, henceforth, operate within the hours of 6 am and 6 pm. In other words, none in this category shall operate beyond 6 pm in the evening. Anyone found flouting this directive shall have his motorcycle impounded.

“That all vehicles with unauthorized tinted glasses are hereby banned from plying the roads. Every such vehicle without a duly certified permit issued by a relevant security agency shall be impounded.

The statement reiterated that “security enhancement and the war against insecurity are everybody’s responsibility. While the Government and the security agencies play their parts, it is expected that the citizens also support by way of collaborating with the relevant agencies of Government.

Akeredolu, therefore, urged residents of the State “to provide useful information about crime, criminal elements and activities in their immediate environment. Let’s collectively keep our State safe. Expose criminals.

Vanguard News Nigeria