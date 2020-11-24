(File Photo) The Ondo State House of Assembly.

The crisis rocking the Ondo State House Of Assembly has taken another dimension as the House on Tuesday impeached its Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji on the allegations of gross misconduct and disobeying house rules.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Gbenga Omole confirmed the impeachment to Channels Television.

According to Omole, 20 out of the 26 members of the House signed the impeachment notice.

To replace the impeached Ogundeji as the Deputy Speaker, the House elected Hon Samuel Aderoboye as the new Deputy Speaker.

Ogundeji in reaction to his impeachment said it is an illegality, and as well null and void.

He insisted that he has not committed any offence to warrant his impeachment.