Barely 24 hours after the Ondo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kolawole Olawoye, was sacked, the Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji, has been impeached by the Assembly.

Iroju, who represents Odigbo Constituency II, was impeached at the plenary session this morning and replaced by Tona Aderotoye from Odigbo Constituency I.

The Guardian learnt that the impeachment was signed by 20 out of 26 lawmakers of the Assembly; and may not be unconnected to the botched attempts to impeach the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.

Details later