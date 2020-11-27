Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo state government will henceforth pay the School Certificate Examination Fees otherwise known as WAEC fees for students in public schools in the state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said this while playing host to the National Leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, in his office in Akure.

Akeredolu said the decision to start paying WAEC Fees for students in the terminal class of secondary level of education for public schools in the state was consequent upon the desire of his administration to alleviate the financial burden of parents in educating their children.

The announcement of the decision, he pointed out “has to be deferred till now to avoid misconstruing the genuine intention of his administration as being politically motivated in view of the governorship election held in the state last month.

“The Commissioner for Education and his team have met with me on the policy. I have told them to get prepared for its implementation.

“In fact, we have to delay the announcement till now so that some people won’t tag our genuine intention as a political ploy to curry the votes from our people”, the governor declared.

Akeredolu who pointed out that though the resources at the disposal of the state at the moment we’re limited, however, said his administration would endeavour to source the needed funds for the successful implementation of the policy.

The governor said he was aware that quite a number of parents were finding it difficult to pay the terminal examination fees of their children at the particular time of the year, the School Certificate Examination fees is required to be paid to the West African Examination Council.

Earlier, the National President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Rev. Dr Felix Omobude congratulated the governor on his victory at the last month governorship election.

“The people of Ondo State voted for you for a second term in office as a result of your masses oriented policies. I, therefore, congratulate you, Mr Governor, the PFN president said.

Omobude enjoined leaders in positions of authority to continually lead with the fear of God and honesty of purpose.

