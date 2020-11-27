Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere on Friday has condemned the killing of a first-class traditional ruler in Ondo State and Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi who was said to have been kidnapped before he was murdered by suspected assailants.

Afenifere in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin,

entitled, ‘Olufon’s murder and total insecurity’, called on the President Muhammadu Buhari to get up and secure Nigeria, Punch is reporting

He said, “The shrinking of the governable and secured space in Nigeria shrunk further yesterday with the brutal murder of a first-class traditional ruler in Ondo state, the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi who was reportedly kidnapped before he was brutally murdered.

“This gruesome murder is coming as we are still smarting from the brutal murder of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Funke Olakunrin for which some Fulani herdsmen are currently on trial. There have been other multiple murders across Yoruba land which the police have not been able to resolve. It has reached a point that only very prominent killings get reported in this state of total insecurity in a failed state.

“The killing of any citizen worries us, how much more a first-class monarch.

We ask the police to fish out the killers of Olufon as it is one murder too many and absolute failure and lack of competence by the security system in Nigeria to secure lives and property which is the first duty of any responsible government. We are fed up with the daily sucking of the blood of our people across Nigeria in the apparent festering of insecurity which now has a very conducive atmosphere in Nigeria.

“To President Buhari, it’s a time to get up and secure Nigeria and allow a federal architecture that promotes homeland security. Being the commander-in-chief can’t be a title with no responsibility. The total collapse of single policing to keep Nigeria safe is the urgent need to allow multi-level policing now. The total collapse of infrastructure in Nigeria reflected in the report that the Oba was abducted by the killers as the vehicle had to slow down in a bad portion of the road.

“Why are we constructing a road to Niger Republic when our own roads are literally death – traps?”