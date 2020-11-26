By Osagie Otabor, Akure

The Ondo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), has invited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate alleged phoney projects executed with the N119million deducted from the monthly allocation of the 18 local governments.

It alleged that the illegal deduction was carried out in connivance with the council chairmen, Accountant-General Laolu Akindolire and Finance Commissioner Wale Akinterinwa.

NULGE called for the arrest of the Ondo ALGON chairman and the chairman, Akoko Southwest Local Government for the illegal deduction amounting to N357million.

Speaking at a news briefing in Akure, the state Chairman of NULGE, Comrade Bola Taiwo, said the claim was being deducted for the building of comprehensive health care centres in all local governments.

He said the illegal deductions had made it impossible for council workers to receive full monthly salaries. Taiwo appealed to the EFCC to help recover the N357million to the coffers of the Ondo State local government accounts.

He warned of industrial disharmony between workers and local government chairmen if the N357million is not returned, as according to him, ‘the project has not been executed in any of the 18 local governments in Ondo State.’

“We officially communicated to the state government, seeking to know its

involvement in the illegal processes and we found out that the government has no involvement; except for the complicit of the Commissioner for Finance and Accountant-General.

“It should be noted that the fund accruing to us from the federal allocation is not enough. Now, imagine N119 million being deducted on a monthly basis from the source.

“We want the EFCC to invite the Ondo State ALGON chairman for questioning on why he decided to embark on these non-existing projects, and the Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, the Minister of Justice, the Accountant- General of the Federation, the Ondo State Commissioner of Finance, and the Accountant-General of Ondo State on their complicit roles in the illegal projects.

“We also call on the EFCC to help us recover the three-month illegal deductions made so far and revert same to the Ondo State local government accounts.

“We at NULGE will like to state without any fear that if the three-month money illegally deducted from our local government accounts are not returned to us, and if any further deduction is illegally made at any future time, either by ALGON or any other group, NULGE cannot guarantee harmony between the union and ALGON on one side and the collaborators on the other side.”

But Akinterinwa denied making any illegal deductions from the allocation of the local councils.

He dared the Ondo NULGE to invite the EFCC.

“The EFCC should come. What they are saying does not make sense to me. We do not tamper with local government allocations. Their money goes to their accounts,” Akinterinwa said.