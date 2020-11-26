Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu

Ondo State Government has completed a 20-bed unit and laboratory at the newly established Isolation Centre in Okitipupa area of the state.

The isolation centre is established as part of measures put in place to mitigate the second wave of COVID-19 infection in the state.

The Chairman of the Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19, Professor Adesegun Fatusi, disclosed this in Okitipupa during an assessment of the centre.

READ ALSO: US To Distribute 6.4 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses In First Tranche

He also said that the facility was ready to be put to use for the treatment of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Fatusi, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of Ondo State University of Medical Sciences, (UNIMED) Ondo, disclosed that the facilities at the centre include a 20-bed unit and other materials needed for a standard isolation centre.

He also appealed to the people of the state to cooperate with the government to overcome any second wave of the virus.

Fatusi emphasised strict observance of the COVID-19 protocols, especially frequent washing of hands, use of alcohol-based sanitizer, and the use of face mask to stay safe.

He called on school authorities to intensify efforts toward educating students on universal preventive measures against the coronavirus.