From Osagie Otabor, Akure

Hospitals owned by the Ondo State Government yesterday began running skeletal services, following a warning strike embarked on by resident doctors.

The doctors said they embarked on the strike over four months unpaid salaries.

They threatened to embark on an indefinite strike next Monday.

Spokesman for the doctors, Dr. Taiwo Olagbe, said it was wrong for other health workers under the health management board to receive regular salaries, while resident doctors were made to suffer.

Olagbe appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on the state government to settle their unpaid salaries.

The physician in charge of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo, Dr. Adesina Adetan, said the government is working towards ensuring that salaries of the doctors are moved into the mainstream system.