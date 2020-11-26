Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Ondo State Government has commenced the payment of the five months outstanding deductions to cooperative societies and two months subventions to the state-owned tertiary institutions totalling N6 billion.

A statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said that the commencement of payment followed the directive of governor Rotimi Akeredolu sequel to an agreement reached between government and labour leaders.

Also to benefit from the fresh payment regime jointly agreed by both parties are pensioners who are to be paid their entitlements for the month of September.

“All together, the payments would cost the government over N6 billion even as the five months deductions to cooperative societies cover May to September 2020.

“Equally, the state government agreed to pay September salary to UNIMED workers and September pensions to the retirees.

“The government would also pay SUBEB staff, local government and primary school teachers their October salaries.

“The two-page agreements were signed by representatives of the state government led by the Head of Service, Dare Aragbaiye, and the organised labour leaders led by the NLC Chairman, Sunday Adeleye; JNC Chairman, Niyi Fabunmi and the TUC Chairman, Helen Odofin represented by Tajudeen Balogun as well as leaders of affiliate unions.

“The development was part of the efforts to avert looming industrial unrest in the public service over salary arrears, pensions, deductions to cooperative societies, and subventions to tertiary institutions and statutory bodies.

“lt was also agreed that meeting with organized labour shall be held on a monthly basis after FAAC meeting to discuss mode of disbursement of Federal Allocation accruing to the State and other labour matters that will further strengthen the relationship between Labour and Government.

Speaking after signing the agreement, Dare Aragbaiye appreciated the organised labour leaders for their understanding and assured them of government commitment to their welfare and the overall development of the state.

Aragbaiye said the relationship between labour leaders and the government in the state is about better welfare of workers, promising that government would remain committed to the welfare of workers and their rights and privileges would not be denied.

The Head of Service who added that in spite of the financial challenges the present administration was making progress in the interest of the people, also promised that government would not fail in its financial obligations in order to serve the people best.

Earlier, during an interface with workers in the state, the state NLC Chairman, Comrade Sunday Adeleye, explained that the state government has also promised to pay at least one month salary before end of December while labour would further impress it on the government to pay 2019 leave bonus for level 8 and above with remaining funds.

He further added that henceforth gross salary would be paid to all sectors including the pensioners.

Adeleye particularly appreciated the state government for being transparent and open in the utilisation of the dwindling resources, promising the cooperation of the organised labour leaders at all times.

