By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Oyo State Government on Saturday said it has ordered a lock-in of a tertiary institution in the state following the reported positive case of Covid-19 in the institution.

Although the government did not disclose the name of the institution, it urged the management of schools, workplaces and religious centres to ensure strict compliance with established protocols aimed at curtailing the Coronavirus disease in the state.

Speaking through the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, the government said it is ready to shut down any institution, religious centre or workplace that violates the rules on the use of closed space settings, whether at schools, religious or social settings, adding that the general public is equally advised to remain vigilant.

A statement on behalf of the Task Force signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, noted that the advice became necessary following the discovery of a COVID-19 case in a tertiary institution in the state.

It added that the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) of the Task Force had immediately ordered a lock-in of the affected tertiary institution to keep staff, students and the general public safe.

The EOC has also kick-started contact tracing, while subjecting every possible contact to necessary surveillance, the statement added.

“The government of Oyo State wishes to draw the attention of the general public to the recent resurgence of cases of coronavirus in the state.

“Many of these cases were discovered in closed space settings, such as offices and other workplaces.

“A reported case within a tertiary educational institution had also resulted in more cases being discovered through contact tracing.

“The state government has taken appropriate steps to lock in the institution to prevent further spread and put in place other preventive measures.

“Contact tracing has been intensified and the Emergency Operations Centre is working with the institution concerned to ensure that all students and staff of the institution are safe and well,” the statement read.

It added that there is no need to panic, as according to the statement, all necessary protocols needed for effective management and psychosocial support have been instituted.

The statement added that “the Oyo State, as a responsive and responsible government, wishes to admonish all residents to ensure due compliance with the directives and all COVID-19 prevention protocols as earlier stipulated, to enable a successful limitation of virus transmission.”

The statement further read: “All hygienic practices associated with the preventive protocols are to be properly adhered to, while the utilisation of safety devices, as well as social distancing, should also be upheld.

“In Oyo State, the slogan has been ‘own your action’ #OYA.

“It is expected that each and every one of us takes responsibility for our actions in this pandemic, as such actions will have a collective impact on our lives.”