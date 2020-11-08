Daily News

One dead, five injured as party guests crash in Osun 

By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo 

One person was reportedly killed in a car crash in Osogbo capital of Osun on Saturday.

The Nation gathered that the incident happened along Ikirun/Osogbo road around 3:45 PM when a Mercedez Benz with registration number KRD 809 GK during at  top speed lost control and rammed into the median and later hit the walkway of the road.

One person was killed while five others sustained various degree of injuries.

It was learnt that the victims were on their way to a birthday party in Osogbo when the incident happened.

The spokesperson of Federal Road Safety Corps, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi confirmed the incident.

She said “One person died and five sustain an injury as a result of the fatal accident. The corpse of the has been deposited in Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital mortuary.

