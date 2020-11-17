By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

One person died and five others sustained injuries in an accident on Monday at Iwaraja Junction, Ilesa-Akure expressway, Osun State.

The accident involved a Toyota Hummer bus (LSD 549 XX). One of its tyres burst and the driver, identified as Felix Olagbemi, lost control of the wheel and rammed into the bush.

[adinserter block=”2″]

[adinserter block=”3″]

[adinserter block=”4″]

[adinserter block=”5″]

[adinserter block=”6″]

[adinserter block=”7″]

[adinserter block=”8″]

[adinserter block=”9″] ADVERTISEMENT

The accident is coming barely four days after one person died and five others sustained injuries on the Ipetu Ijesha road in Ori-Ade Local Government Area.

Spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Agnes Ogungbemi, who confirmed the incident, said the injured and body have been taken to Wesley Hospital in Ilesha.