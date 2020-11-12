Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

One person was reportedly killed while five others sustained injuries on Thursday in an Osun State road accident.

The accident which involved two vehicles happened along Olootu Agbe around Ipetu Ijesha in Ori Ade Local Government Area at 1:10 PM.

The Nation gathered that the Toyota Sienna with registration number EKY482GG was on a top speed made wrong overtaking of a Mercedes Truck with registration number BDG123XA thereby hitting the truck by the side and lost control of the wheel.

The impact of making the Toyota Sienna veered off the road and rammed into the nearby bush.

When contacted the spokesperson for Federal Road Safety Corps, Osun State Command, Agnes Ogungbemi confirmed that one person died as a result of the accident.

She said the five victims and corpse were taken to Wesley hospital Ilesha by the Patrol team and Osun State Ambulance Service.