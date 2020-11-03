In 2020, breakfast became, once again, one of life’s simple pleasures for some people. Not so long ago many of us barely had time to grab a hot coffee and a slice of toast in the midst of the morning rush.
Here is a simple shopping list and a five-day plan of wholesome breakfasts.
Shopping List
- 2kg bag self-raising flour
- 1kg bag rolled porridge oats
- 500g caster sugar
- 1 bottle vanilla essence
- 1 jar cinnamon
- 1 jar of honey
- 500g butter
- 2l milk
- 200g cheddar cheese
- A dozen eggs
- 1 pack mixed berries (fresh or frozen)
- 1 bag eating apples
- 1 bunch bananas
- 500g natural yoghurt
- 6 slices of ham/smoked bacon – optional
1) Oaty Banana Bakes
Banana and oat bars are a quick and easy breakfast choice with no added refined sugar.
– To make, mash three ripe bananas in a bowl. Add two tablespoons of melted butter, a fresh egg and 200g of rolled oats.
– If you have it, you can add a sprinkle of dried fruit – raisins, apricots or cranberries – and a little maple syrup for sweetness.
– Mix all the ingredients together then pour the mixture onto a lined baking tray, spreading it out evenly with a spoon.
– Bake for 20 minutes at 180 degrees.
– Slice into bars when cooled.
2) Mini Egg Cheese & Ham Muffins
Mini egg muffins are a perfect choice this week, with a classic filling of cheese and ham.
– To make six mini muffins, whisk three eggs in a large mixing bowl and season with a little salt and pepper. Add 150ml of milk and a scattering of chopped ham and grated cheese.
– Take a muffin tin, grease it first then fill each hole with the egg mixture. Top with a little extra sprinkle of cheese.
– Oven bake for 30 minutes at 180 degrees until they are firm to the touch.
3) Berry Crumble with Yoghurt
Toss about 250g of defrosted or fresh mixed berries in a teaspoon of vanilla essence. Divide evenly between four individual ramekins and set aside on a baking tray.
– In a mixing bowl combine 150g of oats, a tablespoon of honey and a teaspoon of cinnamon.
– Divide the topping evenly over the berries and oven bake at 180 degrees for 10-15 minutes until the berries are soft and the topping is golden brown.
– Serve with a little natural yoghurt.
4) Warming Apple & Cinnamon Porridge
Make a basic porridge by placing oats and milk into a large pan over a medium heat. I always use a 2:1 ratio, that’s two parts fluid to one part oats.
– Bring to a steady simmer for five to six minutes, stirring often to give you a smooth, creamy porridge.
– You can serve as is, or top with some sticky apple puree.
– Peel and chop two eating apples, add to a non-stick pan with a knob of butter and cook over a medium heat for three to four minutes.
– Stir in a pinch of cinnamon and a little drizzle of honey then add it to your creamy porridge.
5) Stack ‘Em High American Style Pancakes with Yoghurt & Jam
Finishing off the week on a high with some stack ‘em high pancakes. This is a foolproof American-style pancake recipe, handy if you’re looking to get the kids involved in the cooking as you are guaranteed these will work out! This makes four fluffy pancakes.
– In a large mixing bowl add 100g of self-raising flour, 25g of caster sugar, 125ml milk and 1 egg, and whisk until the mixture is smooth.
– Add a little butter to a non-stick pan over a medium heat then pour in a ladle full of the mixture.
– Wait for little holes to appear before you flip and fry the other side.
– Serve with fresh yoghurt and a dollop of jam.
