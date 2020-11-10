President Muhammadu Buhari meets with Governors Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Atiku Baguda (Kebbi), and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa) at the State House in Abuja on November 10, 2020.

The Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, has denied the claim that the committee plans to elongate its tenure.

Buni, who is also the Yobe State Governor, described the report as false shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja.

He visited the President along with his counterparts in Kebbi and Jigawa States, Governor Atiku Baguda, and Governor Badaru Abubakar.

According to him, the committee is at the mercy of the APC National Executive Council (NEC), and only the council has the power to end or elongate the tenure of the caretaker committee members.

Governor Buni told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that chances that the APC NEC members, would meet before the end of the year to work out a proper timetable for the party, was high.

He explained that he was at the Villa with other governors to submit the timetable for party registration to President Buhari and it has been approved.

President Muhammadu Buhari with Governors Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Atiku Baguda (Kebbi), and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa) at the State House in Abuja on November 10, 2020.

On the other hand, the acting national chairman said the caretaker committee members have continued the reconciliation efforts.

He attributed the efforts made so far to the success of the party in the Ondo State governorship election, as well as the return of high-profile members such as Yakubu Dogara and Senator Barnabas Gemade back into the APC fold.

Reacting to the 14-day ultimatum issued by some APC members for the caretaker committee members to step down, Governor Buni believes everyone is entitled to the freedom of expression.

He, however, stated that the NEC has issued no ultimatum to the committee, saying that would be their focus.

On when a party convention is likely to hold, the governor did not give a definitive answer but gave an assurance that it would happen soon.