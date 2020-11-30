Paul Onuachu has credited his teammates for shooting clear at the top of the goals chart in Belgium with 12 goals, reports ScoreNigeria.com.

Onuachu scored twice against Cercle Brugge over the weekend to go clear of his closest rivals in the goals race.

“I am really satisfied with those twelve goals, I get an average of almost one goal per game”, he told Het Laatste Nieuws .“But of course you don’t make all those goals alone. Today my goals were just as much the credit of Junya Ito and Théo Bongonda, I am glad that they each poked one in the net.”

Genk are the new leaders in the Jupiler Pro League thanks to Onuachu’s goals.

With 31 goals scored in 14 matches, they also has the second best attack in the competition, only Beerschot has scored more.

Moreover, Genk also have two players in the top three of the top scorer list, because Theo Bongonda has already scored nine goals this season in the shadow of Onuachu.