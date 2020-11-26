The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Thursday named his newborn son after the 49th Ooni, Oba Adesoji Tadenikawo Aderemi.

Oba Aderemi was a Yoruba monarch who ruled from 1930 until 1980. He also served as the governor of Western Region in Nigeria between 1960 and 1962.

According to Punch, the development was disclosed by Oba Ogunwusi in a post on his social media account, “In accordance with the traditional rites lasting for 21 days, with today marking the 8th day, and in keeping to my promise of naming our first prince after my predecessor, the 49th Ooni of Ife in the 3rd dynasty of Ife.”

Our prince is hereby named “Tadenikawo, Adesoji, Aderemi, Eri-Ifeoluwasimi, Adeiwa, Inioluwa, Ademide, Adegbite, Diekoloreoluwa Ogunwusi Ojaja II’. Pray to God to guide and keep him in fulfilment of his destiny”

Recall that The Street Journal on 18 November reported that the monarch and his wife, Olori Moronke Naomi Silekunola welcomed their first child.

The monarch had taken to his social media page on Wednesday morning last week, to announce the arrival of the prince. He wrote; “To God be the glory great things he has done.

“Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Silekunola who today birthed a Prince to the Royal throne of Oduduwa. Mother and child are doing well to the glory of God Almighty,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Director of Media and Public Affairs to the palace, Moses Olafare, has said that the photos circulating in public of the prince are fake.

He explained that the “Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, who has the sole right to make the face of the baby public, is yet to do so, as essential traditional rites to formally welcome the Prince in accordance to our culture and traditions are still ongoing.”

