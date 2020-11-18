After months of speculation the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babtunde Ogunwusi, the Ojaja II and his Olori, Silekunola Naomi, have both welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

The monarch took to his social media page on Wednesday morning to announce the arrival of the prince. He wrote; “To God be the glory great things he has done.

“Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Silekunola who today birthed a Prince to the Royal throne of Oduduwa. Mother and child are doing well to the glory of God Almighty,” he added.

Olori Naomi had disappeared from the public scene after she got pregnant.

Months back, the Ooni of Ife said that he would name his child after the late Sir Adesoji Tadenikawo Aderemi, the 49th monarch of Ife.

This will be the Ooni’s second child. He already has a grown up daughter from a previous relationship. The daughter, Princess Adeola who is 26 years is a graduate of Warwick University and is a Masters’ Degree holder in Urban Economic Development from the University College, London.