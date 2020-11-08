By Chris Onuoha

Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife, has expressed with satisfaction the many impacts of the Elerinmo of Erinmo-Ijesha, Oba Michael Odunayo Ajayi Arowotawaya II, within the short period of mounting the throne of his forefathers.

Ogunwusi made his first visit to the ancient city of Erinmo as a special guest in this year’s Agidanyin festival, alongside other traditional rulers.

The monarch, who released white pigeons at the entrance of the city gate on arrival, as a mark of peace to land, described the Agidanyin as one of historical traditional festivals in Yoruba land.

“Agidanyin is celebrated in remembrance of the great Erinmo ancestor, Agidanyin, the son of Obalufon Alayemore (3rd and 5th Ooni of Ife in history) who founded Erinmo in 1100AD”, he said.

“Agidanyin was a great and fearless warrior who participated actively in several wars especially the numerous inter tribal wars at that time.

“After Obalufon Alayemore installed his son, Agidanyinmosa, as the ruler of Erinmo Ijesa, known today as the ELERINMO, he also went ahead to found Efon and installed another son as Alaaye of Efon before returning to Ile-Ife to ascend the throne for the second time as the 5th Ooni of Ife”.

Ogunwusi described Oba Ajayi as a pillar of the rich Yoruba culture, who will not compromise his heritage for anything, calling him an iconic ruler.

In his response, the Elerinmo appreciated God whom he said had been his guide so far.

He described the Agidanyin festival as symbolic to Erinmo Ijesha, maintaining that it is a festival of his ancestors that brings bountiful harvest, improved economy and peace to the land.

He called on the youths of the community to engage in productive activities that will guarantee a better tomorrow and shun acts that will bring shame.

Ajayi, while mentioning the significance of the festival, described Erinmo as the “land of spiritual mountains with cultural diversity”.

According to him, the festival and town whose mountains are said to be holy and spiritually sacred attracts huge visitors from all over the world seeking solutions to various problems.

The Agidanyin festival had kicked off on Thursday, October 29, with Christian prayers.

There were also special Jumat prayers on Friday October 30, followed by a medical outreach in the community.

One of the major events was the empowerment initiative sponsored by a non-governmental organisation, AnneGift Foundation that delivered over 200 modern agro equipment to farmers, welfare support and palliative for widows, aged and physically challenged persons. Others include the commissioning of 2 new drilled modern boreholes and training of over 1000 community members on setting up small scale businesses.

The event was brought to a close with a special thanksgiving service held at the Christ Apostolic Church CAC, Oke-Isegun, Erinmo.

