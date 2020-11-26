By Elo Edremoda, Warri

Operations have resumed on some flow stations in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 30, Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL), operator of the assets has said.

The company disclosed this in statement made available to The Nation on Thursday, stating that the shutdown was called off Friday, November 20, two weeks after production was interrupted, by a majority of the host community stakeholders.

Heritage reaffirmed its continued commitment to a mutually beneficial relationship with OML 30 host communities across Delta state.

The oil firm expressed thanks to the Joint Venture partners for their intervention in resolving the shutdown of operations and ensuring the phased resumption of crude oil production.

”The decision by the community stakeholders to call off the shutdown was largely influenced by the significant progress made by the company in meeting its commitments to the host communities, which include; inauguration of the GMoU Contracts Committee, commitment to release additional GMoU funds, tangible progress with the award of contracts to community contractors in line with the GMOU, payment of a large number of community contractor creditors.

”The economic downturn and the resultant drop in oil prices is the major reason for the company’s current cash flow challenges. Despite this, the company continues to work steadfastly to secure inflows of funds, to settle the balance of outstanding commitments”.

”The Company remains confident that it will continue to be able to meet its obligations and contribute to the local and national economy and reminds the community stakeholders that HEOSL’s financial position is dependent on its ability to maintain production.

“This means shutdowns are not in the best interests of the company, the communities, the JV Partners or the Federal Government of Nigeria”.

”The company expresses its appreciation to the leadership of the community for rejecting calls that the company should be removed from the management of OML 30 because of their conviction that despite the challenges, HEOSL remains a preferred partner for the operatorship of the asset,” it stated.

Meanwhile, the OML 30 Cluster Management Committee (CMC)/ President Generals Forum which had spearheaded the initial shutdown of facilities confirmed the resumption of operations, Thursday.

Ibuje disclosed that the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) had in a meeting held on November 19 “promised to resolve” the issues “as soon as possible”.

This was contained in a resolution statement signed by the asset manager of OML 30, Emmanuel Orih, a copy of which was obtained by The Nation.

“Following the successful engagement between the OML 30 Community Development Board, 12 Nos. Cluster Management Chairmen/ respective secretaries, HEOSL, SNRL and NPDC to resolve the issues that led to the shutdown of all 8 Nos of flow stations on 6th November, 2020, NPDC, on behalf of its JV partner committed to undertake the following in order to resume crude oil production.

“GMoU payment of outstanding 2019 and 50% of 2020 on or before 27th November 2020. All community workers outstanding salaries will be paid in phases. The first phase will be made on or before 27th November 2020.

“A workable and acceptable payment plan between the parties (local contractors and vendors) will be drawn for all other community vendors who provide other services to OML 30 asset, but have not been paid,” the statement read.