The Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPS) has urged the Federal Government to create more access to investible funds, especially in pension and insurance. Omobola Tolu-Kusimo reports.

Agitations are on by the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPS) to have access to more investible funds for the growth and development of the macroeconomic activities.

On the other hand, operators in pension and insurance sector are crying to their regulatory authorities to provide more areas of investment for better yields and return on investment for contributors on the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), investors and other stakeholders in insurance companies.

The two agitations were brought to limelight by insurance and pension journalists during an annual conference held in Lagos seeking solutions from all stakeholders for the betterment of pension contributors, retirees, the insuring public, investors, shareholders among other stakeholders. The theme of the conference was: “Promoting Bankable Investments Portfolio for Insurance and Pension Sectors”.

Chairman of the occasion who is also the Chairman, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, (NSITF), Mr. Austin Enejamo-Isire said there is urgent need to consider alternative strategies to retool the economy for survival and growth even as he called for the review of the Pension Reform Act (PRA), to enable those in real sectors of the economy have access to insurance and pension fund to finance their operations.

Speaking on the theme, the NSITF boss identified the effect of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and wanton destruction of lives and properties across the country caused by the #EndSARS mayhem, among many others on the economy.

He noted that the impact of these crises has resulted in the nation’s GDP declining from a growth of 2.2 per cent in 2019 to about -4 per cent by year end.

He said as a result of this, the government, private sector institutions and individuals have continued to search for economic survival strategies to change the narratives and create new normal.

Enajemo-Isire advocated for a deliberate policy by the authorities, in addition to what is currently obtainable, directly or through moral suasion to invest insurance and pension funds in sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture and aviation with an inbuilt safety net.

He said: “In furtherance to the foregoing, the current restrictive nature of insurance and pension funds investment outlets calls for review of the legislations guiding investment of insurance and pension fund. The yelling and plea from the Organised Private sector of Nigeria (OPSN) to create more access to investible funds deserves attention.

“It is worthy to note and be reminded that insurance and pension funds are subject to regulatory guidelines as provided in section 25 of the Insurance Act 2003 as amended and Section 86 of the PRA 2014, for the purpose of safety and Returns.

“However, a consideration for review of these legislations to enable some special and real sectors of the economy have access to insurance and pension fund to finance their operations, will be most beneficial to the growth and development of the nation’s macroeconomic activities. A deliberate policy by the authorities, in addition to what is currently obtainable, directly or through moral suasion to invest Insurance and Pension Fund in sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture and aviation, etc with an inbuilt safety net, will be a welcome development,” he suggested.

The Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Dr. Muda Yusuf, who delivered the keynote paper, said the economy would do well when government at all levels enact and sustain policies that are targeted at raising the wellbeing of the citizenry.

He called on the government to always carry the public along in the formation and implementation of its policies, stressing that non adherence to policies has remained the bane for poor growth and development of many organisations in the country.

He however, pointed out that low yield on fixed-income securities such as Treasury Bills at around 1-2 per cent plus rising inflation currently at 13.71 per cent are threats to the real growth of over N11.36 trillion pension funds assets in the near to medium term,

Dr. Yusuf who is advocating for the de-risking of the real sector, to attract more investment opportunities, stated that given their low risk nature, a large chunk of pension funds assets are invested in Federal Government Securities, majorly Federal Government Bonds.

“This is so because the National Pension Commission (PenCom}guidelines mandates Pension Fund Administrator (PFAs) to invest pension funds in low-risk securities. Therefore, fund managers have little exposure to volatile investment vehicles and that six percent of pension funds assets are locked in equities.

“Fund managers’ exposure to investment vehicles in the real sector is extremely low due to the high level of risk involved with just two per cent of pension assets invested in real estate, and less than one per cent in infrastructure fund. It is worthy of note to state that the fund managers often complain that projects in the real economy are non-bankable”.

On insurance industry investment portfolio, he said there is need to maintain a balance between liquidity and returns on investment on bank placements, Treasury Bills, Commercial papers, Bonds, Equities and Real Estate.