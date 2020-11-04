Oregon is expected to become the first state in the United States to decriminalize possession of all drugs, as others legalize recreational marijuana and Washington D.C. looks to allow for the consumption of magic mushrooms.

Oregon became the first state to decriminalize hard drugs like heroin and methamphetamine and to legalize therapeutic use of psilocybin mushrooms on Tuesday, with two ballot measures passing by large margins.

Measure 110 would completely change how Oregon’s justice system treats those who are found with personal-use amounts of the hard drugs.

‘Today’s victory is a landmark declaration that the time has come to stop criminalizing people for drug use,’ said Kassandra Frederique, executive director of the Drug Policy Alliance, which was behind the hard-drugs measure. ‘Measure 110 is arguably the biggest blow to the war on drugs to date.’

Instead of going to trial and facing possible jail time, a person would have the option of paying a $100 fine or attending new ‘addiction recovery centers.’

The centers would be funded by millions of dollars of tax revenue from the legalized, regulated marijuana industry in the state that was the country’s first to decriminalize marijuana possession.

‘This is such a big step in moving to a health-based approach instead of criminal punishment, and we’re devoting significant new resources to help Oregonians who need it,’ said Janie Gullickson, co-chief petitioner of Measure 110.

It received 59% yes votes and 41% no votes, with roughly 1.9 million votes counted, according to unofficial partial results from the secretary of state.

Among those in support of the Oregon measure were the Oregon Nurses Association and the Oregon chapter of the American College of Physicians.

Two dozen district attorneys said the measure ‘recklessly decriminalizes possession of the most dangerous types of drugs (and) will lead to an increase in acceptability of dangerous drugs.’

Three other district attorneys backed the measure, including the one in Oregon’s most populous county, which includes Portland.

The ballot question received a $500,000 donation from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan, who favor a health-based approach to drug addiction.

Oregon also passed Measure 109, legalizing the controlled therapeutic use of psilocybin mushrooms.

A tax hike of $2 was passed in Oregon on cigarettes. This measure would increase Oregon’s cigarette tax by $2 per pack — from $1.33 to $3.33 — bump up the cap on cigar taxes to $1 per cigar and add a 65% tax on electronic cigarettes and vaping products, which are not currently taxed.

The funds from the tax increase would be used for public health programs including smoking prevention and cessation programs. The projected new annual revenue is about $130 million.

Voters in New Jersey and Arizona decided on Tuesday to legalize marijuana, joining 11 other states and Washington D.C. in the highly relaxing club.

NEW JERSEY

The ballot question means that New Jersey will join the District of Columbia and a dozen other states to legalize cannabis. The vote passed 67.2 per cent to 32.8 per cent.

Under the amendment, only those 21 and older could legally buy and use the drug.

‘This victory will undoubtedly have a rippling effect in the Northeast and add to the increasing pressure in neighboring states to take action on marijuana legalization,’ said Steve Hawkins, executive director of the Marijuana Policy Project, which has backed various state-level marijuana campaigns.

It’s unclear when cannabis will be available because legislation must first be passed in order to set up the new marijuana market. Recreational marijuana could bring the state $210 in revenue.

The amendment is expected to move relatively quickly because the Democrat-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy supported legalization.

ARIZONA

Proposition 207 in Arizona would let people 21 and older possess up to an ounce (28 grams) of marijuana or a smaller quantity of ‘concentrates’ such as hashish, allow recreational marijuana sales at licensed retailers and let people grow their own plants.

The Smart and Safe Arizona Act also would levy a 16 per cent excise tax on pot above the standard sales tax that goes to state and local governments.

The new tax could bring in $166 million a year. It would fund community colleges, local police and fire agencies, local and state transportation projects and public health and criminal justice programs. Combined with sales tax, legislative analysts estimate $255 million in new revenue annually.

The measure is backed by the legal marijuana industry. Supporters argue it’s time to rescind Arizona’s punitive penalties on marijuana, ensure quality control through state testing, and decrease crime associated with smuggling and illicit sales.

Opponents have said that legalizing pot will make workplaces less safe, increase teen drug use and fill the state’s roads with stoned drivers. They include social conservative groups, the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry and many Republican elected officials, including Ducey.

If Proposition 207 passes, marijuana will become legal when election results are certified in about a month. Retail sales could start in May.

Flagstaff resident Chris Nylen, 50, said her support for the measure evolved as she saw her dog’s arthritis and anxiety ease because of CBD pills prescribed by a veterinarian.

‘I’m so old school,’ she said. ‘I personally don’t have a desire for it, but (I’m) seeing the benefits for my dog.’

The District of Columbia voters pushed through Initiative 81, making possession and use of psychedelic plants – including magic mushrooms – the lowest enforcement priority for police

Page resident Adrian Augustine, 40, fears more widespread and legal use of marijuana would lead to social ills like those tied to alcohol abuse on the Navajo Nation where he grew up.

WASHINGTON D.C.

District of Columbia voters pushed through Initiative 81, making possession and use of psychedelic plants – including magic mushrooms – the lowest enforcement priority for police.

The DC Council will now review the initiative before it is reviewed by Congress to officially make it a law.

Formally known as the Entheogenic Plant and Fungus Policy Act of 2020, Initiative 81 calls for the D.C. attorney general and the U.S. Attorney for D.C. to cease ‘prosecution of residents of the District of Columbia,’ WUSA reports.

Medical research has indicated that psychedelics can treat a range of mental illnesses but they are classified by the federal government as Schedule 1 drugs, meaning they don’t currently have accepted medical use in the country.