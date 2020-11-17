[FILES] Super Falcons attacker, Asisat Oshoala.Photo: FIFA.com

Organisers of the 2020 edition of the Asisat Oshoala eight-a-side football tournament have disclosed that the competition will kick off in December.







The one-week competition for 32 teams, sponsored by Super Falcons’ Captain, Asisat Oshoala, in partnership with Emzor, SPAC Nation Foundation, and Hope for the Masses Foundation, is aimed at giving the girl/child a plat6form to actualisze her potential through education and sports.







This year, the participating teams will battle for the grand prize of $1,000 and an educational scholarship courtesy of Oshoala Foundation.







“We are trying to change the normal plan of the tournament this is base on COVID-19.

“First and foremost, I want to apologise to my fans. We won’t be having the normal scouting programme due to a lot that happened in 2020. So we have decided to come up with a tournament, more like an eight-a-side football championship. If you are a professional or amateur footballer, you can register with 12 players for the tournament and stand a chance to win a cash prize and a scholarship. Arrangements are still going on for the actual kickoff date of the championship in December,” she Barcelona forward said.







In the last few years, the Asisat Oshoala Foundation has produced over 10 players for the Nigerian national teams, ranging from the U-17, U-20, and the Super Falcons.







Two of the notable players that have made a mark through the Oshoala Foundation are Rashidat Ajibade and Chidinma Okeke, who have played for the Super Falcons and are currently plying their trade abroad.