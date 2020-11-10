A picture of rugby balls taken in Sydney, New Zealand on November 5, 2020. Saeed KHAN / AFP

World Rugby and Rugby Europe have taken a decision to postpone the Rugby World Cup 2021 European qualification tournament that was scheduled to take place on December 5, 12, and 19, 2020.

The tournament is due to feature Ireland, Italy, and Scotland and the winner of the postponed Rugby Europe Women’s Championship.

But organisers took the decision to postpone the toney and identify an optimal opportunity for it to be rescheduled in early 2021.

They explained that this followed the COVID-19 situation in Europe presenting continued travel and quarantine challenges for some teams.

However, World Rugby and Rugby Europe have continued to consult with unions and Six Nations Rugby Limited, regarding a window that provides a fair opportunity to deliver the Europe qualifier with the winner qualifying directly for Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand.

The runner-up will progress to the final qualification tournament to be held in 2021.

An announcement regarding the rescheduling of the tournament will be confirmed in due course.