FALLOUTS OF PROTESTS: NEC COMMITTEE TO ENGAGE YOUTHS, OTHERS SWING INTO ACTION *VP, Governors to interact on Zonal and State basis #EndSARS Aftermath: NEC Committee To Engage Youths, Others In furtherance of the resolution of an emergency meeting of the National Economic Council last week, the Ad-Hoc Committee set up to engage with youths, civil society organizations, and different strands of leadership across the nation in the wake of the recent protests have swung into action At a meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, earlier today, the Committee decided to promptly embark on a two-pronged engagement process: Zonal and State-based respectively. For the State-based engagements, each of the 36 State Governors and FCT Minister would meet with the leadership and representatives of the identified groups in their States. This would then be immediately followed by zonal interactions where the Vice President and members of the Committee would feature. The engagements will not only include youth groups but also traditional, religious and political leaders. Civil society groups would also be involved as well as opinion molders like the media. The interactions would feature issues around employment, social safety nets, and national unity and security of lives and properties among others. Today’s meeting attended virtually by all Governors representing each of the 6 geopolitical zones in the country also formally adopted the following Terms of Reference: To engage representatives of Youths, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and others, Political, Religious, and Traditional leaders on employment and social safety net programmes among other issues. To engage with the Security Agencies and develop ways of delivering more control to State Governors who are the Chief Security Officers of their States; iii. To recommend effective solutions to the rising divisiveness and propose ways of strengthening national unity; To develop a framework for the coordination of action steps to be taken by both the Federal and State Governments in response to the fundamental issues underlying the EndSARs Protests; To co-opt and or invite any individual or Corporate body that may facilitate the work of the Committee; and Report to Council with such recommendations as may be considered appropriate. It would be recalled that last Thursday after more than four hours of deliberations at an emergency meeting of the National Economic Council, it was resolved that the deeper reasons behind the ENDSARS protests and its fallout should be addressed by both the Federal and State Governments. Members of the NEC AD-HOC COMMITTEE ON PUBLIC ENGAGEMENTS, all of whom attended today’s meeting are: H.E., Prof Yemi Osinbajo, SAN – the Vice President – Chairman H.E., Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR – Sokoto State Governor representing Northwest H.E., Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum – Borno State Governor representing Northeast H.E., Abubakar Sani Bello – Niger State Governor representing Northcentral H.E., Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN – Ondo State Governor representing Southwest H.E., Engr. Dave Umahi – Ebonyi State Governor representing Southeast H.E., Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa – Delta State Governor representing Southsouth Laolu Akande Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity Office of the Vice President 3rd November 2020

