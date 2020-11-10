By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

No fewer than 1, 727 teachers in Osun state will sit for this week’s professional qualifying examination (PQE) organised by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

The state is followed by Adamawa with 1, 623, Lagos with 934 and FCT with 850 registered teachers.

Ebonyi has the least number of registered teachers with 119 for the examination.

About 17, 602 teachers will sit for the professional qualifying examination (PQE) from Thursday to Saturday this week.

Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Prof Josiah Ajiboye disclosed this during a briefing ahead of the examination in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the examination will take place in 34 states, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The registrar said teachers from Jigawa and Ekiti will not take the examination because the states didn’t meet the 100 benchmark for registration.

The registrar said: “We are going ahead with our examination. The last examination we had over 46, 000 candidates that registered. But because of the pandemic we couldn’t register many teachers for this diet. We cannot stop that is why we still have to go ahead.

“This time around we are having about 17, 602 teachers that are going to take this examination in this October diet. We have the examination in about 34 states and the FCT. Only two states – Jigawa and Ekiti are not going to be involved.

“The examination will take place from 12 to 14 this month. Why we have arranged it that way is to give latitude to make sure that we are Covid -19 compliant. We will be able to batch the candidate and they will be able to come base on the time allotted for their examination not that everybody will be at the venue of the exam.

“They are going to be given specific time for their examination and that is the time we expect them to come to the venue of the examination. We are going to batch them and we are going to make sure we comply with all the Covid-19 protocols in terms of physical distancing, hand washing and sanitizing.

“We are going to make sure that all these protocols are complied with as stated by the Presidential Task Force on Covid -19.”

The registrar insisted that only qualified teachers will be allowed in the classrooms.

He said the Federal Government was serious about regulating the teaching profession.

According to him, only quality teachers can drive the profession and desired growth the country desires.

“We are not going back on that deadline (for teachers to register with TRCN). It is just because of the Covid -19 that we have slowed down. The first report that was written by our monitors in February and March has already been submitted. We are looking at it now. There is no going back.

“Countries that have been able to get their education right have been able to do two things – they have been able to place the learners at the center of their education and the second is the quality of their teachers,” he stated.