Ladoke Akintola University of Technology is a tertiary institution located in Ogbomoso, Oyo State

The National Universities Commission has pledged its commitment to ensuring the full and faithful implementation of the terms of the agreement reached by the Governors of Oyo and Osun states over the Ladoke Akintola University of Science and Technology (LAUTECH).

Addressing a news conference in Abuja the Executive Secretary of the NUC, Professor Abubakar Rasheed applauded the state governments for giving legal effect to the transfer of LAUTECH to Oyo state government and the College of Health Sciences, Osogbo to the Government of Osun state.

“Over the years, the joint ownership arrangement has been characterised by government or management challenges, affecting the appointments of vice-chancellors and other principal officers,” Professor Rasheed said. “And occasionally problems started to show, especially problems to do with the irregular payment of staff salaries.

“In September 2010, when it became obvious that the joint ownership of the institution was an issue, actually, a problem. And in an attempt to resolve these challenges and restore normalcy enable the university focus on achievement of its mission, the NUC then constituted a transition committee to oversee the affairs of the institution for three months.”

Professor Rasheed added that with the dissolution of the joint partnership agreement, LAUTECH will regain its pride of place as a front-line university in the country.