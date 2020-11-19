The students of Osun State College of Education (OSSCE) in Ila Orangun, have begun protests on major roads in the school community over the suspension of lectures by their teachers.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the institution’s lecturers embarked on a strike last week Tuesday following non-payment of their 54 months peculiar, an allowance that the management pays to lecturers for course allocation, and many more.

The school resumed for the second semester of the 2019/2020 session last week Monday and the students are yet to receive any lecture.

The protesting students, who are not pleased with the delay in their academic calendar, however, stormed the streets with placards around 8 a.m. to express their displeasure.

Speaking with journalists, the students’ union president, Olarewaju Tajudeen, urged the institution and their lecturers to take actions to ensure that classes resume.

“We’re making it known to the management of OSSCE Ila Orangun not to toy with the revolution movement of the entire students. The protest is our final note.

“We are much tired of the epileptic academic calendar of the college. From what we observed, it’s now the custom of the school to go on strike based on disagreement with staff and management,” he said, adding that they are beseeching the government for a quick resolution at this critical state.

The spokesperson of the institution, Oni Adedotun, could not be reached for an update on happenings in the school as of the time of filing this report.

He did not respond to calls and text messages sent by our correspondent.