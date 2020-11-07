Residents of Idiya, Ajagunlase and Ajagba communities in Ola-Oluwa Local Government Area of Osun State have vowed to end the practice of Female Genital Mutilation(FGM) considering its harmful consequences on girls and women.

The three communities on Friday publicly declared that the practice has become forbidden in the areas.

The community leaders, Chief Maruf Adewuyi; Alhaji Abdul Jabbar Afeez; Malam Wahab Wakeel and Ogbe Nicholas, who spoke on during the public declaration to end FGM organised by Action Health Incorporated (AHI) in collaboration with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA); Ministry of Health and Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.

A representative of AHI, Miss Abdulrasheed Nuriyah said the objective of the exercise was to ensure a total eradication of FGM practice and secure the future of the female children.

Similar public declaration of FGM abandonment was also done in Boripe and Olorunda Local Government Areas where ten Communities including Oke-Pako, Agbeyangi, Erinwo, Alagbaagbu and Alagbado as well as Enikanoyun, Biirofagbemi, Atelewo, Ayekale and Otaefun denounced the practice.

A prominent traditional ruler in the state, the Aragbiji of Iragbijiland, Oba Abdul Rasheed Olabomi affirmed that the people of Iragbiji and its environs would not go back to the bad practice.

The Focal Point Person of United Nations Population Fund on FGM in the State, Mrs Aduke Obelawo reiterated that FGM is a dangerous practice and commended the Communities for their commitment to end the practice.