Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, has secured the release of 26 girls abducted by bandits via dialogue.

Zailani Bappa, the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Enlightenment, Media, and Communications, divulged this in a statement on Sunday.

Governor Matawalle who received the rescued girls following their release insisted that dialogue with bandits was still very relevant in the fight against banditry.

The Governor also stressed that his administration would not neglect the peace dialogue with bandits as ”force” alone cannot solve the problem of banditry in Zamfara and other states facing a similar issue.

“This is a testimony to our vision for engaging the bandits in peace dialogue,” the governor was quoted as saying in the statement.

He added, “For those who believe we are wrong to dialogue with the bandits, the securing of these minors who are all girls and unhurt, is truly priceless.

All girls are said to have regained their freedom without the payment of any ransom after they were discovered by the state government and subsequently freed through negotiations.

The negotiations held under the Commissioner Of Police and Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs in Zamfara, who has been in frequent dialogue with the Bandits on behalf of the state government.

The 26 rescued girls, whose ages range between eight and 12, underwent medical checkup were and provided with new clothes while Governor Matawalle ordered their safe return to Katsina.

This brings the total number of those released by bandits in Zamfara in the last week to at least 40.

