By Tony Akowe, Abuja, AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna, Ahmed Rufa’i, Dutse, Chris Oji, Enugu

Balarabe Musa’s son Sagir relives life with late dad

Gbajabiamila, Wase, Oyetola, others mourn

Sagir, son of the late Kaduna State Governor Balarabe Musa, has said their family never felt bad when his father was impeached in 1981 because they were not living a luxurious life.

He said aside from his father’s reluctance to move the family to the Government House, the erstwhile never fed his family from government purse but his personal earnings.

Balarabe Musa, who was governor of the old Kaduna State for 20 months between October 1979 and June 1981, died on Wednesday in Kaduna.

He was 84.

Speaking with The Nation in Kaduna, Sagir said: “I felt bad, naturally, about the impeachment. But I didn’t take it to heart because I knew his battles, the battles he had been fighting from civil service to Cooperative Bank to DIC.

“I think being the state governor would be different. But I knew it would be tough because of what he wanted to achieve and his passion for the weak, the poor and the downtrodden. In a way, people would think his impeachment was a failure, but it was a success because people were asking: how was he able to defend what he stands for?

“It made him more popular, more committed to continue to fight for the masses, instead of weakening him. It made him stronger.”

Eminent Nigerians yesterday paid tributes to the late Kaduna State governor.

They showered him with praises for always standing for truth, uprightness, probity and accountability.

Also, House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and his deputy, Ahmed Idris Wase, expressed sadness over Musa’s death.

The Speaker described the late governor as a dogged democrat, saying he would be remembered for always standing for democracy.

Wase said the late Musa was a committed nationalist who rendered selfless service to his country before, during and after the Second Republic when he was governor.

Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola described the late Musa as a national hero and a true believer in democracy whose contributions to nation-building would not be forgotten.

In a statement on Thursday in Osogbo, the state capital, by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, the governor urged the family of late Musa, the government and people of Kaduna State to take solace in the good life the pro-people politician lived for.

Former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido described the late governor as a true nationalist and progressive who contributed to return and sustainability of democracy in the country.

Former governor of the old Anambra State, Mr. Jim Nwobodo, described Musa’s death as very painful.