By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has expressed concern about the low morale among its personnel, following the #EndSARS protests.

The Police EndSARS Losses Committee, led by its Vice Chairman Atayero Patrick, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), spoke in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, during the command’s assessment of the state’s loss during the attacks by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Patrick said the committee was in the state to assess the losses in infrastructure, personnel and weapons.

He insisted that the development affected the morale of officers.

The DCP advised police officers in the affected states to get back to work in the interest of community and the public.

Patrick said: “On the human angle, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) is concerned about the morale of officers. We are going to be visiting the families of those who have lost their loved ones and give them assurances from the IGP.

“We have encouraged and sympathised with them. As the IGP has said, we have to stand and go back to our job as police officers. What has happened is unfortunate, but we have to get ourselves back to work for the sake of the community and the public.”

Patrick described the destruction as unfortunate, adding that the report of the assessment would be forwarded to the Office of IGP Mohammed Adamu for necessary actions.