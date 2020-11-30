More recently, there has been outrage among French activists following speculations that authorities are pushing a new security bill to prohibit the filming of police officers conceiving ideas to cause harm.

There are now fears that this bill could hinder press freedom and prevent victims from reporting cases of police brutality.

“I was lucky enough to have videos that protect me,” Michel Zecler, a Black music producer who was beaten up recently by several French police officers told ABC News.

The videos which has since gathered over 14 million views, was first published on Thursday by French website Loopsider. While two of the officers are reported to be in jail, two others are under investigation and are out on bail.

While the draft bill is still being debated in parliament, protests have rocked many cities in the country, with activists calling for press freedom. Saturday’s protest saw tens of thousands of people march across the country.

Speaking with The Asssociated Press, Sihame Assbague said, “For decades, descendants of post-colonial immigration and residents in populous neighbourhoods have denounced police brutality.”

Videos by the public have helped to show a wider audience that there is a “systemic problem with French police forces, who are abusing, punching, beating, mutilating, killing,” she added.

The bill, according to the activists, may have a more negative effect on the masses than journalists, particularly neighbourhoods whose relationship with the police have been long strained.

Assbague further expressed fears that if the proposed bill is signed into law, people who get to post videos of police brutality online may be put on trial, where they would face up to a year in jail and a 45,000-euro ($53,000) fine.

“I tend to believe that a young Arab man from a poor suburb who posts a video of police brutality in his neighbourhood will be more at risk of being found guilty than a journalist who did a video during a protest,” she said.

