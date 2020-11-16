The deceased

Two persons have been shot to death by operatives of the Anti-Daba unit of Kano State Police Command at the weekend. The deceased, Abubakar Isah and Ibrahim Suleiman, met their untimely death when the police officers rounded up a popular ‘tea and indomie’ spot at Sharada quarters in the metropolis to arrest some suspects.

An eyewitness told The Guardian trouble started when youths attempted to resist the raid of the Anti-Daba operatives who were in company of some civilian detectives. Abubakar reportedly died on the spot while Ibrahim, who sustained wounds was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

“The incident occurred around 9:30p.m. when policemen raided the junction where the youths normally seat to take tea and gist. Suddenly, we started hearing gunshots for no reason. We didn’t even know what they wanted. Suddenly, Abubakar dropped dead and Ibrahim was stabbed in the chest by one of the policemen. Ibrahim later died at the hospital.”

Another eyewitness said: “A group of youths resisted giving money to the operatives who were at the area to make some arrest, resulting in the use of live ammunition by the operatives.



Abubakar Isah died on the spot. Ibrahim Sulaiman (Mainasara), who was stabbed twice, was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital where attempt to save his life failed.”

The deceased were buried yesterday. When contacted, spokesperson for the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the arrest of their men, who he said went to Sharada to arrest some hoodlums together with some civilians on a Keke Napep (tricycle) but the situation turned violent. He added that the Commissioner of Police in the state has ordered an investigation into the incident.

“It is true that some officers and civilian operatives attached to Anti-Daba unit of the command went on arrest of some suspected hoodlums but the operation later turned violent. Two persons were reported killed.

“The officers were arrested on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu Sani and the CP has ordered an investigation to unravel the fact of the matter, which has since commenced,” Haruna said.

The killings are coming on the heels of a nationwide #EndSARS protest where youths across the country marched against police brutality and extra-judicial killings.

MEANWHILE, gunmen have killed repentant armed robbery gang leader, Ya’u Audu, at Tsungur village in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State. A resident told newsmen yesterday that the victim, popularity known as Gero, was a notorious armed robber terrorizing some parts of the state and beyond.

He explained that after his repentance, he used to help people who fall into the trap of the armed robbers identify their stolen property and those who were behind the criminal act. He added that the criminals numbering about four entered the village and met him in his bedroom before shooting him to death.

Police spokesman, SP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident, which happened on Saturday around 8:00a.m. Jinjiri said police proceeded to the scene immediately after they received the information and two empty shells were found at the scene.

