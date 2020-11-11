The Edo State Government says over 2,500 youths are part of the Edo Youth Summit holding currently in Benin, the state capital.

The Youth Summit has participants onsite and others connected virtually.

The event has in attendance, the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy Philip Shaibu.

The panelists include Anambra State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development Partners, Mark Okoye; and Head of Tracka NG, Uadamen Ilevbaoje.

The panelists are discussing the role of Edo youths in actualising ‘Making Edo Great Again’ Agenda of the state government and other issues.

Other panelists include the Chief Operating Officer at Starzs Investments Company Ltd, Iroghama Ogbeifun; Co-Founder, Elect-Her, Abosede George-Ogan; Founder, Genius hub Global Initiative, Isimeme Whyte and the Minority Leader, Nigerian Youth Parliament, Daniel Uwadia.