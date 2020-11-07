At least 30 vehicles were burnt in a multiple accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway early Saturday morning.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt the inferno happened at about midnight when a tanker lost control, fell and exploded in the middle of the road.

The incident happened just after the Long Bridge where there is both a car park and car sales stand.

Many vehicles were razed in the inferno.

Motorists on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway are locked in a gridlock following the tanker accident.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps are on the ground trying to evacuate the totally burnt tanker blocking the road.