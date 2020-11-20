Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

THE Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Emmanuel Ishior, has said more than 500, 000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are still in camps as a result of herdsmen attack in Benue State. He said there are eight IDPs camps spread across local governments.

Ishior said there are still pockets of attack on harmless farmers, especially those living in riverine areas, by herdsmen.

He listed the areas under attack as Kaseyo, Torkula and Iordye villages in Guma Local Government.

Others are Jato Aka in Kwande Local Government and Agatu in Benue South Senatorial District, which made it impossible for IDPs to return to their ancestral homes.

He called on the Federal Government to fulfil its promise of N10billion donation so that the IDPs would be resettled.

Speaking while hosting the new leadership of the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ), led by TorVande Acka, who visited him in his office, the Executive Secretary said no IDP died of COVID-19 pandemic because the camps were locked down.

Acka said the visit was to seek partnership with the humanitarian agency, which he noted had done much during flood and attack on herdsmen.