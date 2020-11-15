Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, one of the sons of Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder and the presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, otherwise known as Winners Chapel has come up with an innovate way to win more souls for Christ.

The second son of the revered clergy who runs the New York branch of the church on Saturday 14th November, launched a fashion and lifestyle merchandise line which he named, ‘The Den.’

The fashion outfit majorly churns out fashion merchandise like sweat shirts, track suits, face caps, Tee shirts etc. with faith based inscriptions on them in a strategic move to draw more people to the kingdom.