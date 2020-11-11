Osun Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has lifted the curfew imposed on the state following the looting spree after the #ENDSARS protests.

The Governor had reviewed the 24-hour curfew to 8:00 pm till 6:00 am daily.

Oyetola, in a statement by Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, announced residents should go about their businesses and other transactions beyond 8:00 pm without any hindrance or restriction with effect from Wednesday, November 11.

The statement reads: “The government has once again observed the level of compliance to all directives aimed at restoring tranquillity to our dear State, and hereby appreciates the citizens for their patience and understanding. The government also appreciates security agencies for their efforts in maintaining law and order in the State.

“With effect from Wednesday, November 11, residents of the State are free to go about their businesses without any hindrance or restrictions, while security agencies continue to discharge their duties to forestall breakdown of law and order.

“The government urges every citizen to be wary of actions that can upset the peace and harmony that the State is reputed for, and not hesitate to provide useful information to security agencies in case of suspicion of violence in any of our communities.

“The government is also calling on parents and guardians to continue to caution their children and wards not to allow themselves to be used by unscrupulous elements to jeopardize the peace of the State”.