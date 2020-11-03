By Dennis Agbo

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that the continued massacre of innocent Igbo residents in Oyigbo, Rivers State, was a threat to South East, South South relationship.

President General of the umbrella Igbo organisation, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who made the remark in reaction to the unabating killings of the Igbo in Rivers State, on Tuesday, disclosed that the Governors of South East have made arrangement to meet with Governor Nysome Wike of Rivers State to resolve the impasse.

Nwodo however blamed the situation to the unguarded statements made by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu on the EndSARS protests in Nigeria, particularly on Rivers State.

On the degenerating situation in Oyigbo, the President General said: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is seriously disturbed about the degenerating situation in Oyigbo, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The misdemeanors of some rampaging youths of both South South and South East origin and the inciting mindless and provocative statements that was made from abroad by the Leader of IPOB which inflamed passions on all sides has landed us in a regrettable situation.

“Pictures on the social media portray very inhuman and degrading treatment meted to innocent Igbos in Oyigbo.

“Ohanaeze regrets that the friendly and cordial relationship which existed between Igbos and our kit and kin in Rivers State is threatened by this development. So also is the threat to our solidarity with PANDEF and the entire people of the South South region of Nigeria.

“We are in consultation with The Chairman of The South East Governors Forum, Gov Umahi who has kindly volunteered to arrange a meeting between us, Igbo leaders and the Governor of Rivers State to arrest further drift of this dangerous development.

“Innocent Igbos in Rivers State who are caught in between this sad development and whose lives and livelihood are threatened by it are assured that help is on the way and that Igbo leaders will never abandon them.”

Vanguard